Motorola (MSI) Unveils Compass Decision Management System
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) recently introduced the Compass Decision Management System (Compass) — the latest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio.
The move is part of the company’s commitment to the integration of security technologies that simplify workflows in an organization to provide unparalleled safety and efficiency.
Compass provides an intuitive interface that supports the decision-making process for security personnel. It offers companies with an application that helps them improve responses with better insights from their connected security system.
The solution allows operators to be more vigilant of all activities and respond effectively to critical incidents. Compass provides businesses with security intelligence that helps users avoid errors through standard procedures, automated incident reporting and key performance indicators.
It guides security teams on how to best respond to real-time events such as intrusion, fire alarms and video analytic actions. Compass combines with Motorola’s video management and access control systems to enhance effectiveness.
Along with Avigilon Control Center, Avigilon Access Control Manager, Pelco VideoXpert and IndigoVision Control Center, it is part of a unified solution of video management, access control and decision management.
By integrating Compass with Motorola’s video management and access control solutions, organizations will be able to gain complete visibility into their security operations.
Motorola continues to benefit from robust demand for video security products and services, along with a diversified portfolio. The company is focused on delivering the technologies that firms need to achieve their security goals.
Motorola’s shares have gained 56.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 37.3%.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) and TESSCO Technologies Inc. (TESS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.
SeaChange International pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
TESSCO Technologies delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.