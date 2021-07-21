We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) and Xantaro to Support Fiber Expansion in UK
Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) has expanded its relationship with channel partner and service integrator Xantaro.
Under this project, the companies will connect more than 2 million homes across the U.K. with a broadband speed of up to 10 Gibabit per second.
Nokia is providing its market-leading fiber access technology to Xantaro, which is the equipment supplier to more than 10 alternative service providers. The project will cover the entire of Great Britain, from South West England, parts of London, the North of England to Scotland and Wales.
Alternative service providers have designed their businesses on full fiber deployments in regions with inadequate broadband availability. Nokia is supporting these service providers to increase broadband speed and fiber penetration in the U.K.
Xantaro will leverage Nokia’s IP and Optical solutions to deliver Wi-Fi 6 and mesh Wi-Fi coverage inside buildings. Nokia is working with Xantaro to support these service providers with its fiber technology, which allows them to choose the most suitable deployment model in different use cases.
Nokia’s technology, coupled with Xantaro’s expertise, will provide a comprehensive solution for alternative service providers to bring gigabit connectivity. The companies intend to provide these service providers with the same technology that big telecommunications companies are using to build their infrastructure.
Nokia is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The company is on track to achieve sustainable and profitable growth as well as technology leadership.
Nokia’s shares have gained 32.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 4.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
