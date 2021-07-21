We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Skechers (SKX) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Everything Worth Noting
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2021 numbers on Jul 22, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,488 million, which indicates growth of 104% from the prior-year reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings currently stands at 52 cents, which suggests a sharp turnaround from a loss of 44 cents a share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark has increased by 6.1% in the past seven days.
This designer, developer, marketer and distributor of footwear has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin of 28.6%.
Key Factors to Note
Skechers greater emphasis on new line of products, store remodeling projects and prudent inventory management along with momentum in direct-to-consumer business are likely to have contributed to the second-quarter top-line performance. On its last earnings call, management guided sales between $1.45 billion and $1.50 billion and earnings to be 40-50 cents a share for the quarter under review.
This California-based company has been witnessing sturdy growth in its e-commerce platform, backed by robust omni-channel services. Markedly, the company’s efforts to integrate store and digital ecosystems have been yielding results. It has been focusing on augmenting website features and mobile application along with improving in-store point-of-sale systems to better engage with customers. Such initiatives are likely to have continued boosting online sales.
Skechers’ international business has been a significant sales growth driver, with Europe and China being prominent markets outside the United States.
In spite of aforementioned tailwinds, adverse impacts stemming from higher selling, general & administrative expenses cannot be ruled out. Any increase in marketing, warehouse and distribution costs might get reflected in margins.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Skechers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Skechers has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +5.21%.
Other Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.15% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.92% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.