Electronic Arts (EA) Partners Codemasters to Release F1 2021
Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) , one of the top global players in video games development and delivery as well as delivery of content and online services, has lost 1.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry's decline of 5.3%.
The company has been increasingly focusing on expanding its gaming portfolio to boost user growth. Electronic Arts recently joined forces with Codemasters to launch F1 2021 to provide the thrilling experience of Formula 1 racing to players.
The game featuring the teams, drivers, as well as the circuits for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship has been made available for the players on Xbox Series XS. Other than that, the players can use PS 5, PS 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
The latest release also has two-player option along with a brand-new story mode. Moreover, players can experience three new circuits free of cost, namely Portimão, Imola and Jeddah.
Year to Date Performance
Acquisitions & Gaming Pipeline Boost Prospects
Electronic Arts, through its recent takeovers — Playdemic, Glu Mobile, Inc. and Codemasters Group Holdings plc — is expecting to propel mobile growth with ongoing live services across different games and genres.
The acquisition of Playdemic will contribute to the development of Electronic Arts’ mobile portfolio, which includes more than 15 live services for increasingly popular game genres, such as lifestyle, casual, sports and mid-core.
The $2.1 billion acquisition of Glu Mobile is expected to provide Electronic Arts’ mobile businesses a significant boost. Glu boasts a huge network of 100 million active mobile players per month besides an attractive portfolio of 15+ top-notch live services spread across multiple fast-growing genres.
Electronic Arts is further expected to benefit from its expanding portfolio of games for the rest of 2021. The company’s upcoming launch of EA Sports Madden NFL 22 would feature Tom Brady along with Patrick Homes. With Dynamic Gameday — the new game-wide innovation — Electronic Arts is looking to enhance gameplay in every mode.
Its recent partnership with the United States Golf Association for featuring the U.S. Open Championship in EA Sports PGA Tour and the announcement of a first-person shooter game Battlefield 2042 that is going to be launched on Oct 22, 2021 is further thrilling gaming enthusiasts.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is facing stiff competition in the field of games development and services from other players such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) , Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) , Epic Games, Tencent (TCEHY - Free Report) , Warner Brothers, Sony, Nintendo etc. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Electronic Arts’ continued investment in the digital market might also hurt profitability in the near term.