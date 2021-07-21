We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Synopsys (SNPS) and Samsung Team Up for ISO 26262 Compliance
Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) and Samsung have further strengthened their relationship with yet another important collaboration. Recently, Synopsys announced partnering with Samsung Foundry on its VC Functional Safety Manager (VC FSM) solution to accelerate time to ISO 26262 compliance for automotive SOCs.
According to Synopsys, VC FSM provides the necessary automation for the functional safety Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA) and Failure Modes Effects Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) for automotive SoCs.
The collaboration to advance VC FSM is part of Synopsys’ unified functional safety solution. The VC FSM solution has differentiated features, including safety analysis, verification and implementation, which enables designers to confirm at the planning and implementation phases that their chip safety architecture have the potential to achieve the targeted Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASILs).
Synopsys in its press release said, “Using VC FSM, customers can perform early analysis of the immediate effect of design changes on the ISO 26262 metrics, automate fault injection campaign for functional safety verification and synchronize the tracking and documentation of functional safety analysis with its requirement management, resulting in faster time to ISO 26262 compliance.”
Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote
Product Strength: A Catalyst
Synopsys is benefiting from increasing global design activity and customer engagements. Its penetration into new and growing artificial intelligence (AI) chip entities is a major driver.
The emerging clout of AI, 5G and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) chip-set making is fueling demand for computational software tools, which favors Synopsys’ prospects. Given the company’s capability to cater to the growing complex design requirements of customers, we believe it is well poised to bank on this opportunity.
Notably, the coronavirus crisis has compelled governments all over to impose lockdowns in a bid to contain its spread. Nevertheless, courtesy of the ongoing adoption of digital transformation, and evolving IT and networking infrastructure, majority of the companies are asking employees to work from their homes.
In the wake of the present scenario, Synopsys, with its promising fundamentals, is poised to grow.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Synopsys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) , Intuit (INTU - Free Report) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine, Intuit and Zoom is currently pegged at 50%, 14.7% and 15.6%, respectively.