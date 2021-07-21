We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Costamare (CMRE) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Costamare is one of 137 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMRE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 39.07% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CMRE has returned 20.77% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.63%. This means that Costamare is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, CMRE belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.03% so far this year, so CMRE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track CMRE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.