Has Entravision Communications (EVC) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Entravision Communications (EVC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Entravision Communications is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVC's full-year earnings has moved 60.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, EVC has gained about 103.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 5.40% on average. As we can see, Entravision Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, EVC belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.24% this year, meaning that EVC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
EVC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.