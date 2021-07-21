We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Ford Motor (F) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ford Motor (F - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ford Motor is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 109 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 12.58% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, F has returned 51.08% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -3.77% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ford Motor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, F is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4% so far this year, so F is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to F as it looks to continue its solid performance.