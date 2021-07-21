We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBLK and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Star Bulk Carriers is one of 137 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK's full-year earnings has moved 102.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, SBLK has returned 98.53% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.63%. As we can see, Star Bulk Carriers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, SBLK belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.03% so far this year, so SBLK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
SBLK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.