Should Value Investors Buy Cemex (CX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Cemex (CX - Free Report) . CX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.53 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.37. Over the last 12 months, CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 42.24 and as low as 11.51, with a median of 17.05.
Investors should also note that CX holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CX's industry has an average PEG of 0.52 right now. CX's PEG has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.41, all within the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CX has a P/S ratio of 0.84. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.41.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cemex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.