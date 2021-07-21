We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y
ManpowerGroup Inc.(MAN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share beat the consensus mark by 68.2% and improved more than 100%. Revenues of $5.28 billion beat the consensus mark by 2%. The top line inched up 41% year over year on a reported basis and 31.3% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.
So far this year, the stock has gained 23.5% compared with 26.8% increase of the industry it belongs to.
Segmental Revenues
Revenues from America totaled $1.04 million, up 24.8% year over year on a reported basis and 22.8% at cc. In the United States, revenues came in at $628.8 million, up 21.9% year over year. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $415.5 million grew 29.6% on a reported basis and 24.3% at cc.
Revenues from Southern Europe were up 64.7% on a reported basis and 51% at cc to $2.42 billion. Revenues from France came in at $1.35 billion, up 83% on a reported basis and 67.3% at cc. Revenues from Italy amounted to $469.1 million, up 74.7% on a reported basis and 59.6% at cc. The Other Southern Europe sub segment generated revenues of $606.5 million, up 30.1% on a reported basis and 20.4% at cc.
Northern Europe revenues moved up 37.5% on a reported basis and 23.1% at cc to $1.19 billion.
APME revenues totaled $619.9 million, up 8.9% on a reported basis and 5.5% at cc.
Operating Performance
Gross profit in the quarter was $860.1 million, up 49.1% year over year on a reported basis and 0.5% at cc. Gross profit margin rose to 49.1% compared with 39.8% in the year-ago quarter.
The company incurred operating profit of $169.9 million against loss of $50 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
ManpowerGroup, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.46 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $1.52 billion. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $1.07 billion compared with $1.06 billion reported in the preceding quarter.
The company generated $54.5 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter, while Capex was $11.9 million.
Guidance
ManpowerGroup expects third-quarter 2021 earnings between $1.86 and $1.94 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 lies below the guidance.
