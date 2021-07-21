We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed at $245.17, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BNTX to post earnings of $8.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2073.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4 billion, up 8592.83% from the year-ago period.
BNTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.34 per share and revenue of $15.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44671.43% and +2557.65%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% lower. BNTX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, BNTX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
