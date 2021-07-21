We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed at $2,524.19, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 2.27% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, GOOGL is projected to report earnings of $19.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $46.07 billion, up 45.79% from the year-ago period.
GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $89.73 per share and revenue of $193.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.1% and +29.43%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. GOOGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, GOOGL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.8.
Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.