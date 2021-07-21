We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Siderurgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.49, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.52% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the steelmaker had lost 0.36% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
SID will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SID is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2000%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 153.94% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $11.2 billion, which would represent changes of +450% and +93.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SID should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.41% higher. SID is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SID is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.06, so we one might conclude that SID is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that SID has a PEG ratio of 0.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.27 at yesterday's closing price.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.