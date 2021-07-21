We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $196.55, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 6.15% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
VRTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VRTX to post earnings of $2.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.22 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.72% and +11.52%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, VRTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.
Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.