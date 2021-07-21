We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Haverty Furniture (HVT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Haverty Furniture (HVT - Free Report) closed at $39.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the residential furniture and accessories retailer had lost 6.03% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HVT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HVT is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 226.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.9 million, up 89.96% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $935.7 million, which would represent changes of +113.83% and +25.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HVT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HVT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, HVT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.12, so we one might conclude that HVT is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.