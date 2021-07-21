We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $40.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 3.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.41%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.41 billion, down 0.25% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $132.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.24% and -0.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% lower. KR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note KR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.34, so we one might conclude that KR is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.