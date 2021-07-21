We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Logitech (LOGI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) closed at $118.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had lost 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.41%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2021. On that day, LOGI is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LOGI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note LOGI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.29, so we one might conclude that LOGI is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LOGI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.