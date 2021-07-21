We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.63, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.69% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
MARA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MARA to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 276.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.05 million, up 13710.34% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $242.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +2000% and +5462.33%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.21% higher. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, MARA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.73.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.