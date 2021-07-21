We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stellantis (STLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) closed at $17.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%.
Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 11.94% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from STLA as it approaches its next earnings release.
STLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $183.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +162.5% and +83.74%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STLA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower. STLA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, STLA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means STLA is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.