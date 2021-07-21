Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $100.16, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.52% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.41%.

U will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +31.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for U. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. U currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unity Software Inc. (U) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers