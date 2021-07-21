Back to top

U.S. Silica (SLCA) Lifts Prices for Industrial & Specialty Products

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA - Free Report) has announced that its Industrial and Specialty Products unit will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, diatomaceous earth and clay products that are used mainly in applications like glass, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products, agricultural, pet litter and other applications.

The increase will be up to 15%, on the basis of the product and grade, with effect from shipments beginning Sep 1, 2021.

The increased prices are requisite to help balance significant cost increases in energy, transportation, materials and manufacturing costs.

Shares of U.S. Silica have skyrocketed 170.9% over a year, outperforming the industry’s rise of 26%. Its earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 54.2%.

In its last-quarter earnings call, the company has predicted sustainable long-term growth for 2021 and beyond. It is focused on prioritizing free cash flow, repositioning its Oil & Gas segment and expanding the Industrial and Specialty Products segment.

The company expects The Industrial & Specialty Products segment growth to outpace U.S. GDP. It expects the contribution margin of the segment to increase 5-10% sequentially in the second quarter.

In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a strong energy recovery as economic activity rebounds and gains momentum. For the second quarter, the contribution margin is projected to increase 30-35%. The company plans to deliver positive cash flow in 2021 and deleverage its balance sheet.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, U.S. Silica carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Glencore PLC (GLNCY - Free Report) and Rio Tinto PLC (RIO - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Glencore has a projected earnings growth rate of 296.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have appreciated 74.3% over a year.

Rio Tinto has a projected earnings growth rate of 124.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied 28.5% over a year.

BHP has a projected earnings growth rate of 192.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have grown 35% over a year.


