We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CACI Wins DTRA's $1.4 Billion Mission Support Task Order
CACI International Inc. (CACI - Free Report) recently secured a $1.4 billion single-award task order from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Per this contract, CACI will provide DTRA with mission expertise in support of efforts to counter and deter Weapons of Mass Destruction and threat networks.
The company will enhance DTRA’s situational understanding of threat networks as well as support combatant commands by integrating analysis, capabilities and other innovative technologies.
Awarded under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services pool 1 contract, the order has a performance period of one year with four one-year options.
CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote
CACI Continues to Win Contracts
CACI has been winning a record number of deals, which reflects its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The company’s reliability with contracts makes it a preferred choice among contractors.
Markedly, in the last reported quarter, CACI secured a number of notable contracts. These include a five-year, $700-million multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide enterprise technology in support of the department’s national security investigations.
It was also awarded a five-year task order worth $376 million by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. It won a 10-year, multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement worth $1 billion under the federal program to provide enterprise expertise and financial system integration support services.
Last month CACI won an $82-million, four-year contract by the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division (EWAGS). Under the contract, the company will continue to support the Army in cyber and ground electronic warfare missions.
Prior to that, in May, CACI was awarded a $373-million, single-award, eight-year contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM). Per the contract, CACI will provide SOCOM with mission expertise, particularly geospatial intelligence analytic support.
In April, CACI was awarded a five-year single award contract worth $447 million by the National Security Agency (NSA).
These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts driving success perennially for the company. CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Notably, as of Mar 31, 2021, its total backlog was $22.3 billion.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) , Intuit (INTU - Free Report) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine, Intuit and Zoom is currently pegged at 50%, 14.7% and 15.6%, respectively.