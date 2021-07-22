Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW Quick Quote SHW - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before market open. The company’s performance is expected to reflect high sales in The Americas Group and Performance Coatings group segments as well as cost-control initiatives. However, higher raw material costs are likely to have been a headwind.
The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.22%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 24.9% in the last reported quarter.
Sherwin-Williams' shares have gained 34.8% in the past year compared with 31.3% surge of the industry.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Sherwin-Williams this time around. The combination of a positive
Sherwin-Williams currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Sherwin-Williams expects second-quarter consolidated net sales to be up a high-teens percentage compared with previous guidance of mid-to-high teens percentage.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total sales is currently pegged at $5,385 million, which suggests an increase of 17% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
The consensus estimate for net sales in The Americas Group segment is currently pegged at $3,094 million, which indicates a rise of 22.6% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Consumer Brands Group segment is currently pegged at $778 million, which suggests a fall of 20.6% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.
Moreover, the consensus estimate for net sales in the Performance Coatings Group segment is currently at $1,492 million, which calls for a rise of 35.6% year over year.
Some Factors to Watch Out For
Sherwin-Williams is expected to have benefited from strong sales in The Americas Group and Performance Coatings group segments in the second quarter. The performance is likely to have been driven by strong demand in architectural and industrial end markets with an improvement in commercial and property management.
The company is likely to have benefited from strong demand in North American new residential and residential repaint businesses in the second quarter.
Sherwin-Williams’ cost-control initiatives, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are also expected to have provided margin benefits in the quarter to be reported.
The company is also focused on capturing a larger share of its end-markets, as evident in the increasing number of retail stores.
However, it is expected to have faced headwind from persistent raw material cost inflation. It is implementing additional price increases across all its segments in the wake of the cost hike.
The Wattyl divestiture might have impacted the company’s sales. The divestment is expected to have hurt sales in the Consumer Brands unit in the quarter.
