Trinseo (TSE) Acquires Aristech, Boosts Acrylic Solutions

Trinseo S.A. ( TSE Quick Quote TSE - Free Report) has formed an agreement with SK AA Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Falcon Private Holdings, LLC ("Falcon"), to buy Aristech Surfaces LLC ("Aristech"), a leading North American manufacturer and global provider of polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) continuous cast and solid surface sheets, serving the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets. Trinseo’s reach in North America, Europe and Asia is expected to lead to the transaction generating annual pretax cost synergies to the tune of roughly $10 million by 2024 and additional revenue synergies. It also aims to accelerate growth and deliver meaningful value to shareholders. The transaction is expected to be financed with cash on hand and existing credit facilities. The company anticipates its net leverage ratio to be in the low-2x range at the end of the year, including proforma adjustments for the Synthetic Rubber divestiture and the Aristech and Arkema PMMA acquisitions. Moreover, it is hopeful of the transaction close by the end of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. Centerview Partners LLC and Reed Smith LLP are serving as financial and legal advisors to Trinseo, respectively. The Valence Group of Piper Sandler and Morgan Lewis are acting as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to Falcon and Aristech. Trinseo noted that the acquisition of Aristech enables it to provide a full offering of PMMA technologies and innovative products serving customers in new, high-growth markets. The buyout is an important step toward its goal of becoming a global specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider. The buyout reinforces Trinseo’s position in acrylic solutions. Shares of Trinseo have skyrocketed 110% in a year, outperforming the industry’s rise of 43.8%. The estimated earnings growth rate for the company for the current year is pegged at 378.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the last-quarter earnings call, the company stated that it sees net income in the range of $303 to $343 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in a band of $625-$675 million. The company expects results for the second quarter to be similar on a sequential basis due to the continuation of similar market trends that include strong demand and margins across many of its segments.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Trinseo carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Orion Engineered Carbons S.A ( OEC Quick Quote OEC - Free Report) , Dow Inc. ( DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( LYB Quick Quote LYB - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Orion has a projected earnings growth rate of 79.8% for the current year. The company's shares have surged 61.1% over a year. Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 348.2% for the current year. The company's shares have rallied 36.2% over a year. LyondellBasell has a projected earnings growth rate of 210.5% for the current year. The company's shares have grown 39.6% over a year.
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Orion has a projected earnings growth rate of 79.8% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 61.1% over a year.
Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 348.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied 36.2% over a year.
LyondellBasell has a projected earnings growth rate of 210.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have grown 39.6% over a year.