NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 23, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 11.7% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
NextEra Energy’s second-quarter performance will likely reflect the benefits from improvement in Florida’s economic conditions after the rollout of vaccines. Consistent customer addition in its subsidiaries like Gulf Power and Florida Power and Light is likely to have positively impacted demand in the second quarter.
New renewable assets brought online during the first half of 2021 are likely to have had a positive impact on its second-quarter performance.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 69 cents per share and $5.12 billion, respectively. The projected revenues and earnings indicate an improvement of 6.2% and 21.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates.
NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
