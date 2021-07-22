We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is USA Truck (USAK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of USAK and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
USA Truck is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 137 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's full-year earnings has moved 27.54% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, USAK has moved about 60.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.48% on a year-to-date basis. This means that USA Truck is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, USAK is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.85% so far this year, so USAK is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track USAK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.