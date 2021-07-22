We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK - Free Report) closed at $5.80, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had gained 13.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NOK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.41 billion, up 14.28% from the year-ago period.
NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $25.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +3.52%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.72% higher. NOK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, NOK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32.
It is also worth noting that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 12.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.