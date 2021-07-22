We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed at $119.15, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.69% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UPST as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $602.85 million, which would represent changes of +178.26% and +158.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UPST currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UPST has a Forward P/E ratio of 183.8 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.3.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.