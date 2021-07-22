We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.67, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 4.44% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
NTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NTR to post earnings of $2.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.99 billion, up 18.69% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $24.2 billion, which would represent changes of +113.33% and +16.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.59% higher within the past month. NTR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.26, which means NTR is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
