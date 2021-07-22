We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $583.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 9.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from REGN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $19.65, up 174.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.86 billion, up 97.76% from the year-ago period.
REGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $50.03 per share and revenue of $12.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.98% and +43.33%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, REGN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.01, which means REGN is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, REGN's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.