Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) closed at $39.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 8.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSTO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. On that day, VSTO is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 74.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $614.89 million, up 28.33% from the prior-year quarter.
VSTO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.55% and +10.42%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSTO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, VSTO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.05, which means VSTO is trading at a discount to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.