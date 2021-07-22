Back to top

TotalEnergies (TTE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

TotalEnergies (TTE - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter earnings on Jul 29, before the opening bell. This company delivered an earnings surprise of 29.4% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its second-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, TotalEnergies continued to strengthen the overall portfolio through acquisitions, tie-ups and monetization of non-core assets. This in turn is expected to get reflected in second-quarter results.

It continued with strong cost-management initiatives, which are likely to have boosted margins in the second quarter. Second-quarter production is likely to have benefited from new start-ups and resumption of production from Libya.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is $1.10, which indicates whopping 5400% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +7.41%.

Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

