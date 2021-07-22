In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
TotalEnergies (TTE - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter earnings on Jul 29, before the opening bell. This company delivered an earnings surprise of 29.4% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its second-quarter performance.
Factors at Play
During the quarter, TotalEnergies continued to strengthen the overall portfolio through acquisitions, tie-ups and monetization of non-core assets. This in turn is expected to get reflected in second-quarter results.
It continued with strong cost-management initiatives, which are likely to have boosted margins in the second quarter. Second-quarter production is likely to have benefited from new start-ups and resumption of production from Libya.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is $1.10, which indicates whopping 5400% growth from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote
Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +7.41%.
Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 numbers on Aug 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 numbers on Aug 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Apache Corporation (APA - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 numbers on Aug 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.69% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.