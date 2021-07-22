We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Electric (AEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 3.5%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 9.3% from $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.16 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.05.
Total Revenues
American Electric’s second-quarter revenues of $3,826.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,826.2 million by a whisker.
Moreover, the reported figure improved 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,481 million.
Quarterly Highlights
Total expenses in the quarter were $1,892.6 million compared with $1,806.5 million a year ago.
Adjusted operating income was $800.9 million, up 8.4% from $738.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Segmental Performance
Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted operating earnings in the quarter decreased to $227 million from $270.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Operating earnings were $153.7 million, up from $139.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted operating earnings of $168.9 million, up from $93.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Generation and Marketing: Adjusted operating earnings were $45.3 million, down from $55.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Corporate & Other: Adjusted operating losses were $5.4 million compared with adjusted operating losses of $31.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Update
As of Jun 30, 2021, American Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $312.7 million compared with $392.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $30.66 billion as of Jun 30, 2021, compared with $29 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.
Cash flow from operations was $1,043.9 million at the end of Jun 30, 2021 compared with cash flow of $1,746.2 million as of Jun 30, 2020.
2021 Guidance
American Electric reaffirmed 2021 operating earnings guidance in the range of $4.55-$4.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings, pegged at $4.68 per share, lies above the midpoint of the guidance range.
Zacks Rank
American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
