ABB's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Orders Up Y/Y
ABB Ltd. (ABB - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Operational earnings came in at 37 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 36 cents. The bottom line recorded an increase of 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Top-Line Details
ABB’s second-quarter revenues totaled $7,449 million, up 21% from the year-ago quarter. The upside can be attributed to revenue growth across all of its segments. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 14%. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $7,203 million.
Total orders were $7,989 million, increasing 32% year over year. The metric increased 24% on a comparable basis, supported by broad-based growth across most short-cycle businesses and improvement in several process-related businesses. Exiting the second quarter, the company’s order backlog was $15,424 million, up 11% year over year.
Segmental Details
ABB reports revenues under four segments as discussed below:
Electrification: Revenues totaled $3,406 million, increasing 23% year over year. Orders were up 35% year over year to $3,693 million driven by strength across data centers, residential and non-residential buildings, food & beverage, rail and e-mobility industries.
Process Automation: Revenues were $1,540 million, increasing 11% year over year. Orders increased 19% to $1,555 million. Orders improved in pulp & paper, mining, water & wastewater and chemicals industries.
Motion: Revenues amounted to $1,850 million, up 17% from the year-ago quarter. Orders increased 23% to $1,947 million on account of strength across short-cycle business.
Robotics & Discrete Automation: Revenues were $832 million, increasing 32% year over year. Orders grew 52% to $968 million. Orders improved strongly across all industries other than the automotive.
Operational EBITA Margin
In the reported quarter, ABB’s total cost of sales increased 18.6% year over year to $4,941 million. It represented 66.3% of second-quarter revenues compared with 67.7% a year ago. Gross margin was 33.7%, up from 32.3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.4% to $1,314 million.
Operational earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) in the quarter increased 71% to $1,113 million. Operational EBITA margin increased 440 basis points to 15%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting second-quarter 2021, ABB had cash and cash equivalents of $2,860 million, down from $3,466 million recorded in the previous quarter. Long-term debt was $4,375 million, lower than $5,619 million at the end of the previous quarter.
In the first six months of 2021, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1,206 million compared with $103 million provided in a year-ago period.
In the first half of 2021, it paid dividends worth $1,726 million compared with $1,736 million paid in the year-ago period. In the same period, its purchase of treasury stock amounted $1,971 million against no repurchases made a year ago.
Outlook
For third quarter of 2021, ABB expects end markets like buildings, automotive, marine & ports, renewables and food and beverage to witness solid growth. Also, recovery in mining & metals, power distribution utilities, oil and gas and conventional power generation end markets are likely to support its near-term results.
For the third quarter, it anticipates orders and revenues (comparable basis) to increase 10%, with orders expected to rise more than revenues. For 2021, the company predicts revenues (comparable basis) to grow just below 10% on a year-over-year basis.
The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks are AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) , A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) and Eaton Corporation, plc (ETN - Free Report) . While AZZ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, A. O. Smith and Eaton carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
AZZ delivered an earnings surprise of 21.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
A. O. Smith delivered an earnings surprise of 14.84%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Eaton delivered an earnings surprise of 16.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.