What's in the Offing for Logitech's (LOGI) Q1 Earnings?
Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jul 26.
Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average surprise being 114.3%.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings soared more than 245% year over year to $1.45 per share and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51% as well. Net sales surged 117% to $1.54 billion and also surpassed the consensus mark of $1.16 billion.
For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, suggesting a 45.2% jump from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 83 cents, calling for an improvement of 29.7% year on year.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Key Factors
Logitech’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from growth in its Video Collaboration business, driven by the spike in work-from-home and learn-from-home trends. Also, the PC peripheral market is witnessing strong traction, which bodes well for the company.
Additionally, demand for its gaming products is likely to have shot up during the quarter to be reported on the heightening popularity of online video games and eSports amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home environment.
Moreover, the Mobile Speakers segment is anticipated to have rebounded in the quarter under review thanks to the opening of retailers worldwide.
The thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is likely to have fueled demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories during the quarter in discussion.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Logitech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming release:
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.40% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
Facebook (FB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.52% and holds a Zacks Rank of 3 currently.