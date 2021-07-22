Is a Beat in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) in Q3 Earnings?

Rockwell Automation Inc. ( ROK Quick Quote ROK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, before the opening bell on Jul 27. Q2 Performance
In the last reported quarter, Rockwell Automation’s adjusted earnings per share declined year over year despite increased revenues due to the reinstatement of incentive compensation and a higher adjusted effective tax rate. Both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Rockwell Automation beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.5%. Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, indicating growth of 28% from the prior-year quarter. The same for earnings stands at $2.06, suggesting an improvement of 62% from the year-ago quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Rockwell Automation this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Rockwell Automation is +1.21%.

Zacks Rank: Rockwell Automation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors to Note
As the manufacturing sector gradually came out of the COVID-19 induced slowdown on the back of resumption of the global economic activities and reopening of businesses, the scenario started reflecting on Rockwell Automation’s order book over the past few quarters. In the last reported quarter, the company reported double digit sequential growth in orders, which crossed the threshold of $2 billion — higher than pre-pandemic levels. Demand has been particularly robust for core automation platforms, Information Solutions & Connected Services. For the April to June period, total industrial production rose at an annual rate of 5.5%. Manufacturing output increased at an annual rate of 3.7%. This indicates that Rockwell Automation is likely to have witnessed improved order levels over the course of the fiscal third quarter as well.
The company has been aiding few pharmaceutical and medical device companies to scale up their production of critical products and testing capacity amid the pandemic. It has been supporting packaging and distribution requirements for vaccines. Demand for packaged food and beverages have been on the rise due to travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide. All these factors along with the company’s recent acquisitions are expected to have contributed to revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. These abovementioned benefits might have been offset by the supply chain headwinds currently faced by the industry. Inflated costs for commodities, components and freight services are also anticipated to have weighed on the company’s margins in the quarter to be reported. The company’s focus on process improvement, functional streamlining, material cost savings and manufacturing productivity may have negated some of these impacts. Share Price Performance
Over the past year, Rockwell Automation's shares have gained 32% compared with the industry's growth of 30.2%.
industry’s growth of 30.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some other Industrial Products stocks, which you may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Pentair plc (PNR) has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #1, currently.

Terex Corporation (TEX) has an Earnings ESP of +15.41% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), currently a Zacks #2 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +0.71%.
Image: Bigstock
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Rockwell Automation, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
