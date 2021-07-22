In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Rollins (ROL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 28, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 23.5%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
Acquisitions, customer growth and pricing are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, benefiting commercial pest control, residential pest control, and termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $610.6 million, indicating 10.3% year-over-year growth.
The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by operating performance, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 18 cents, indicating increase of 20% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote
