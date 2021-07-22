We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AMN Healthcare Services is one of 1048 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 21.34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AMN has gained about 45.38% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.70%. This shows that AMN Healthcare Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, AMN is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.16% so far this year, meaning that AMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
AMN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.