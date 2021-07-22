We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is XPeng Inc. Sponsored (XPEV) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. XPeng Inc. Sponsored (XPEV - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 109 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. XPEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPEV's full-year earnings has moved 11.79% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, XPEV has returned 2.43% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -0.75%. As we can see, XPeng Inc. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, XPEV belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #232 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that XPEV is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track XPEV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.