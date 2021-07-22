In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Is a Beat in the Cards for Fiserv (FISV) in Q2 Earnings?
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before the bell.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.71 billion, indicating growth of 15.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
Segment-wise, growth in the Merchant Acceptance segment is expected to have been aided by strength across the company’s Clover platform, enterprise clients and suite of ISV Solutions
The FinTech segment is expected to have been aided by growth in high-quality recurring revenues and growing demand for digital banking, which may have been partially offset by the expected decline in periodic revenues.
The Payments and Network segment is likely to have been aided by strength in the company’s card services, output solutions and prepaid businesses, including the benefit from revenue synergies. Solid transaction growth in the company’s account-to-account transfers and P2P solutions are expected to have acted as tailwinds.
Solid operational performance and benefits of cost synergies are likely to have boosted Fiserv’s second-quarter 2021 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.29 per share, indicating growth of 38.7%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +30.44% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.