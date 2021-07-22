Landstar's (LSTR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Landstar System’s ( LSTR Quick Quote LSTR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.40 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year on higher revenues. The year-ago period was characterized by significant downturn in operations due to weak freight market conditions, thanks to the effects of coronavirus. Revenues of $1,570.7 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,497.4 million. The top line soared 90.7% year over year owing to strong performances of the truck transportation, rail intermodal, and ocean and air cargo carriers segments. Detailed Statistics
Gross profit (revenues excluding the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) came in at $220.8 million in the reported quarter, up 95.2% year over year.
Operating income soared more than 200% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $122.25 million. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) increased 82.9% to $1.45 billion.
Total revenues in the truck transportation segment — contributing 91.9% of the top line — amounted to $1.44 billion, up 91.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the truck transportation segment, revenues hauled via van equipment rose more than 100% to $970.9 million. Truckload transportation revenues hauled via unsided/platform equipment climbed 79.6% to $444.3 million. Less-than-truckload revenues increased 26.8% to $29.06 million. Overall second-quarter truck transportation revenue per load rose 38.4% year over year. Rail intermodal revenues of $44.36 million increased 91.3% from the figure recorded in second-quarter 2020. Revenues in the ocean and air cargo carriers segment surged 96.4% year over year to $60.24 million. Other revenues increased 34.3% to $21.93 million. Liquidity
At the end of the second quarter, Landstar, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), had cash and cash equivalents of $186.40 million compared with $249.35 million recorded at the end of 2020. Additionally, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $51.18 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $65.36 million at the end of 2020.
Dividend Hike
Landstar’s board approved a dividend hike of 19% to 25 cents per share (annually: $1). The amount is payable to shareholders on Aug 27, of record as of Aug 9.
During the second quarter, the company repurchased 150,000 shares for approximately $23.8 million. Q3 Outlook
Landstar anticipates revenues in the third quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $1.55-$1.60 billion. Earnings per share are estimated in the band of $2.20-$2.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.27 per share on revenues of $1.44 billion.
Sectorial Snapshot
Within the broader
Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) and Kansas City Southern ( KSU Quick Quote KSU - Free Report) recently reported second-quarter 2021 results. Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), incurred a loss (excluding $2.09 from non-recurring items) of $1.07 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.41. Total revenues of $7,126 million also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,340.9 million. J.B. Hunt, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported earnings of $1.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. Total operating revenues of $2908.4 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2722 million. Kansas City Southern, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reported earnings (excluding $6.23 from non-recurring items) of $2.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. However, quarterly revenues of $749.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $733.1 million.
