Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $23.52, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 2.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.28%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.7 billion, up 33.81% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $33.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.37% and +23.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.11, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.