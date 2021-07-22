We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed at $9.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 7.86% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ET to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.03 billion, up 104.85% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $61.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +987.5% and +59.13%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ET has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.67 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.11, so we one might conclude that ET is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.