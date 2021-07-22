We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $16.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $337.9 million, down 9.17% from the prior-year quarter.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.85% and -12.59%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AGNC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.52, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.