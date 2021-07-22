We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $379.93, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.28%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2021. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $6.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.91 billion, up 4.27% from the year-ago period.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.74 per share and revenue of $68.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.14% and +4.51%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.
Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.