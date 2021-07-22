We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $18.71, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 18.39% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
SBLK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SBLK is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 857.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $353.5 million, up 141.91% from the year-ago period.
SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3235.29% and +100.83%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SBLK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.21% higher. SBLK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, SBLK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.47, so we one might conclude that SBLK is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.