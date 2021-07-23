We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT - Free Report) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) is a technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 30 days.
Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) is a pet food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
