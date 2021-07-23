Back to top

What's in Store for Waste Management (WM) in Q2 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. (WM - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before the bell.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

Favorable impact of acquisition revenues is likely to have boosted Waste Management’s second-quarter 2021 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.24 billion, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for Collection segment revenues is pegged at $2.62 billion, implying growth of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Landfill segment revenues is pegged at $976 million, implying growth of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for Transfer segment revenues stands at $488 million, suggesting an increase of 11.2% year over year. The consensus estimate for Recycling segment revenues is pegged at $312 million, indicating growth of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Operational efficiency is likely to have boosted the company’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $1.18, implying year-over-year growth of 34.1%.

What Our Model Says                                                     

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat in second-quarter 2021 earnings.

Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +30.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.


