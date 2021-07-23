Carlisle (CSL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Carlisle Companies Incorporated ( CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) reported decent second-quarter 2021 results wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s adjusted earnings were $2.16 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by 3.4%. The bottom line increased 34.2% on a year-over-year basis supported by higher sales and share repurchases, partially offset by higher corporate expense. Inside the Headlines
In the reported quarter, Carlisle’s revenues came in at $1,177.8 million, up 22% year over year. This increase was attributable to 20.7% rise in organic revenues, 0.4% benefit from acquired assets and a positive impact of 0.9% from changes in foreign exchange rates.
The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,157 million by 1.8%. The company reports results under three segments — Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (“CIT”) and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (“CFT”). In May 2021, it agreed to divest its Carlisle Brake & Friction (“CBF”) segment as part of its portfolio enhancement strategy. Effective second-quarter 2021, the CBF segment is included in the company’s discontinued operations. The quarterly segmental results are briefly discussed below. Revenues from CCM totaled $937.3 million, increasing 27.5% year over year. It represented 79.6% of the company’s revenues. Organic revenues grew 26.8% on the back of strong demand for U.S. commercial roofing and strength across Architectural Metals and Polyurethane platform. Solid momentum in Europe was a vital factor as well. CIT revenues, representing 14.3% of total revenues, were $168.9 million, down 8.2% year over year. The decline was primarily attributable to a 9.7% fall in organic revenues on account of decrease in orders from Aerospace customers, partially offset by benefits from acquisitions and price realization. CFT revenues, representing 6.1% of total revenues, were $71.6 million, up 54% year over year. Organic revenues increased 44.3% on account of strength across Automotive Refinish and Transportation markets, and benefits from acquisitions. Operating Margin Details
In the reported quarter, Carlisle’s cost of sales increased 25.1% to $870.1 million. It represented 73.9% of net sales compared with 72% a year ago.
Selling and administrative expenses increased 11.5% to $161.3 million. It represented 13.7% of net sales compared with 15% in the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $13.8 million, up 17.9%. Operating income was $133.8 million, up 16.9% year over year, while margin contracted 50 basis points to 11.4%. In June, it announced the commencement of construction on CCM's sixth TPO manufacturing line. The manufacturing line will be engaged in producing commercial roofing industry’s first 16-foot-wide TPO membranes. In July, it entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Henry Company for $1.575 billion in cash. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, Carlisle had cash and cash equivalents of $713.3 million compared with $767.2 million at the end of previous quarter. Long-term debt (including current portion) was $2,081.6 million, down from $2,082.2 million sequentially.
In the first six months of 2021, the company generated net cash of $171.5 million from operating activities compared with $226.3 million a year ago. In the first half of 2021, the company rewarded shareholders with a dividend payout of $56 million. Amount spent on buying back shares totaled $265.6 million, up 38.5%. Outlook
In 2021, Carlisle expects revenue growth in high-teens for the CCM segment, driven by strength across Architectural Metals, European and Polyurethanes markets. The CIT segment is expected to decline in the mid to high single-digit range while the CFT segment is likely to witness revenue growth in mid-teens on the back of strength in markets.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks are Griffon Corporation ( GFF Quick Quote GFF - Free Report) , ITT Inc. ( ITT Quick Quote ITT - Free Report) and 3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Griffon delivered an earnings surprise of 122.71%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. ITT delivered an earnings surprise of 26.36%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. 3M delivered an earnings surprise of 9.85%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Carlisle (CSL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) reported decent second-quarter 2021 results wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company’s adjusted earnings were $2.16 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by 3.4%. The bottom line increased 34.2% on a year-over-year basis supported by higher sales and share repurchases, partially offset by higher corporate expense.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote
Inside the Headlines
In the reported quarter, Carlisle’s revenues came in at $1,177.8 million, up 22% year over year. This increase was attributable to 20.7% rise in organic revenues, 0.4% benefit from acquired assets and a positive impact of 0.9% from changes in foreign exchange rates.
The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,157 million by 1.8%.
The company reports results under three segments — Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (“CIT”) and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (“CFT”). In May 2021, it agreed to divest its Carlisle Brake & Friction (“CBF”) segment as part of its portfolio enhancement strategy. Effective second-quarter 2021, the CBF segment is included in the company’s discontinued operations. The quarterly segmental results are briefly discussed below.
Revenues from CCM totaled $937.3 million, increasing 27.5% year over year. It represented 79.6% of the company’s revenues. Organic revenues grew 26.8% on the back of strong demand for U.S. commercial roofing and strength across Architectural Metals and Polyurethane platform. Solid momentum in Europe was a vital factor as well.
CIT revenues, representing 14.3% of total revenues, were $168.9 million, down 8.2% year over year. The decline was primarily attributable to a 9.7% fall in organic revenues on account of decrease in orders from Aerospace customers, partially offset by benefits from acquisitions and price realization.
CFT revenues, representing 6.1% of total revenues, were $71.6 million, up 54% year over year. Organic revenues increased 44.3% on account of strength across Automotive Refinish and Transportation markets, and benefits from acquisitions.
Operating Margin Details
In the reported quarter, Carlisle’s cost of sales increased 25.1% to $870.1 million. It represented 73.9% of net sales compared with 72% a year ago.
Selling and administrative expenses increased 11.5% to $161.3 million. It represented 13.7% of net sales compared with 15% in the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $13.8 million, up 17.9%.
Operating income was $133.8 million, up 16.9% year over year, while margin contracted 50 basis points to 11.4%. In June, it announced the commencement of construction on CCM's sixth TPO manufacturing line. The manufacturing line will be engaged in producing commercial roofing industry’s first 16-foot-wide TPO membranes. In July, it entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Henry Company for $1.575 billion in cash.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, Carlisle had cash and cash equivalents of $713.3 million compared with $767.2 million at the end of previous quarter. Long-term debt (including current portion) was $2,081.6 million, down from $2,082.2 million sequentially.
In the first six months of 2021, the company generated net cash of $171.5 million from operating activities compared with $226.3 million a year ago.
In the first half of 2021, the company rewarded shareholders with a dividend payout of $56 million. Amount spent on buying back shares totaled $265.6 million, up 38.5%.
Outlook
In 2021, Carlisle expects revenue growth in high-teens for the CCM segment, driven by strength across Architectural Metals, European and Polyurethanes markets. The CIT segment is expected to decline in the mid to high single-digit range while the CFT segment is likely to witness revenue growth in mid-teens on the back of strength in markets.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks are Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) , ITT Inc. (ITT - Free Report) and 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Griffon delivered an earnings surprise of 122.71%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
ITT delivered an earnings surprise of 26.36%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
3M delivered an earnings surprise of 9.85%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.